“Fearless execution is crucial for business plans": Lulu Raghavan, Landor

She also stresses on the importance of picking the right name for your business in light of trademark realities – since most business categories today have hundreds of players. Raghavan’s take on the importance of a unique brand logo is that it’s no longer as critical as it used to be in the past. “Walter Landor set up Landor Associates in the 1940s and in a way, he was responsible for the inventing the concept of brand logos. In the early days, he understood that a logo is a representation of what the company stands for. Today, the logo of a brand is important, yes, but the customer experience that you deliver is equally important. For many years, too many people have emphasised too much on logo, and not enough on the experience that a customer has while interacting with the company. A logo needs to be simple, communicate one key message, but we shouldn’t over-emphasise on it…,” she says.