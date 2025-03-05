Federal Bank names Vidya Balan as its first brand ambassador

Federal Bank, one of India's leading private sector banks with an impressive legacy over the years, announced the appointment of Bollywood actress Vidya Balan as its first-ever brand ambassador. The announcement was made during a ceremony in Mumbai, where Balan was presented with a commemorative memento by K.V.S. Manian, managing director and CEO of Federal Bank.

Talking about this, M V S Murthy, chief marketing officer of the Bank said, "We are super-stoked to have Vidya Balan as brand ambassador of Federal Bank. She is versatile, appeals across demographics and gender, has a pan-India fan following, and is multi-faceted. Her preparation, desire to understand nuances, and consideration of various scenarios all contribute to her ability to bring out the essence of every role she plays. We have experienced this as we sought to bring her on board. At Federal Bank, too, empathy is our segue to understanding and servicing our customers. It’s a universal trait that transcends geographies, generations, and customer demographics. Our NPS scores and Peer Comparison in the Nielsen studies, clearly indicate the stripes we have earned by being a Human at The Core, Digital at The Fore Franchise. Much like Vidya, we too make light of our chores and celebrate the wins created through the collective effort of our teams. I am sure Vidya will power prosperity for everyone associated with the Federal Bank. Character, Culture and Customers are how we celebrate ourselves and the Brand."

Vidya Balan, expressed her enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, "Being an ambassador for varied Brands in the country, I believe we are telling the India Story to the World. And the Federal Bank makes the cut, in terms of powering our economy from down South to up North. They have a very broad brush when it comes to having a generationally loyal franchise, being the leading employer for Women in the country, creating a work culture where people stay and contribute to all round growth. I am deeply appreciative of their efforts in supporting communities and causes, while continuing to build a very robust business. I genuinely sense the vibe when Federal Bankers tell me that they are Human at the Core, Digital to the Fore TM. Looking forward to a very exciting ‘Rishta’ with Federal Bank.”

The multi-year association of Federal Bank will span across various marketing initiatives, including television commercials and digital campaigns.