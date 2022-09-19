Federer retires: what fate do big-ticket athlete endorsers meet after?

Chakrabarty says that nowadays, top athletes and their managers plan their retirements in advance. “Shaquille O'Neal is the second largest individual shareholder of Authentic Brands Group, which owns Forever 21, Barneys New York, JCPenney and Reebok. These deals happen during their playing days with the hope of getting compounded many times over by the time they retire. Serena Williams will turn her focus to a venture capital firm she quietly formed eight years ago. Sachin is a strategic investor in Spinny.Suffice to say, there are many ways now that sportspersons post retirement leverage their equity and persist,” he says.