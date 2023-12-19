Ferns N Petals forays into F&B sector with the launch of The U Kitchen

The food options will consist of European, Asian, Korean, Japanese, Continental, French, Indian street food, and various regional Indian dishes.
Ferns N Petals is venturing into the food and beverage industry by launching The U Kitchen (Luxury Catering). With this move the brand will diversify its services to meet the culinary preferences of its customers during special celebrations.
The U Kitchen goes beyond being just a catering service; it's a carefully curated experience for those who appreciate exceptional food. With a strong presence in India and abroad, U Kitchen is currently situated in Delhi/NCR. The culinary offerings will include European, Asian, Korean & Japanese, Continental, French, Indian Street Foods, and diverse regional Indian cuisines.
Vikaas Gutgutia, founder & MD of Ferns N Petals, expresses, "With the introduction of The U Kitchen, Ferns N Petals aspires to elevate its legacy into the realm of culinary excellence across India. U Kitchen isn't merely a luxury catering service; it embodies a harmonious blend of flavors, a delightful journey of taste, and a tribute to the art of gastronomy. Each dish crafted at U Kitchen is a celebration, transforming every meal into a cherished memory for our patrons."
The U Kitchen, led by experienced hotelier Dineshwar Chauhan, aims to increase its capacity to accommodate more than 10,000 guests at the same time by December 2023. With over 20 years of culinary experience in well-known hotel chains such as Taj Hotels, Le-Meridien, Devere Hotels (UK), Hilton Hotels (UK), The Claridges, and other luxury brands, Chauhan is driving the brand's expansion. The U Kitchen's tagline is Culinary Excellence tailored for you.
Additionally, U Kitchen seeks to improve its international offerings through the establishment of strategic alliances, further extending its already extensive influence. These partnerships will ensure that U Kitchen's culinary proficiency transcends geographical boundaries, providing exceptional service to global audiences in the coming years.