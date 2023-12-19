Ferns N Petals forays into F&B sector with the launch of The U Kitchen

Vikaas Gutgutia, founder & MD of Ferns N Petals, expresses, "With the introduction of The U Kitchen, Ferns N Petals aspires to elevate its legacy into the realm of culinary excellence across India. U Kitchen isn't merely a luxury catering service; it embodies a harmonious blend of flavors, a delightful journey of taste, and a tribute to the art of gastronomy. Each dish crafted at U Kitchen is a celebration, transforming every meal into a cherished memory for our patrons."