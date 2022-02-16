Ferrero delights Indian consumers with the launch of Tic Tac 'Seeds' in two new flavours

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Zoher Kapuswala, India Marketing Head - Tic Tac, Rocher, Nutella said, “India is a market of small transactions. Tic Tac ‘Seeds’ innovation is the result of an extensive market research done with the Indian youth to understand India’s affinity for all things traditional. The launch of Tic Tac Seeds not only marks the expansion of our product portfolio but also signifies our understanding of the consumer’s traditional taste. The new pricing strategy of INR 1 will allow us to expand our market base and make ‘Tic Tac Seeds’ accessible to a larger set of consumers.”