Ferrero India partners with Discovery Channel for the launch of Kinder Joy’s ‘Natoons’ collection

Kinder Joy “Natoons” has been introduced pan India and is priced at INR 45.
Kinder Joy, the confectionery brand of Ferrero, one of the world’s leading manufacturers of sweet-packaged products, has announced its portfolio expansion in India with the launch of Kinder Joy ‘Natoons' emphasizing on the purpose of ‘Learning about Animals’ for kids. With an aim to strengthen its purpose, Kinder Joy has joined hands with Discovery Channel, a brand with a strong commitment to conservation and protection of wildlife. The collection will showcase life-like toy figures of animals such as Moorish Idol, Whale, Killer Whale, Tortoise, Macaw yellow, Macaw blue, Toucan, Turtle, Porcupine, Armadillo, Seal, and Basilisk.
Backed by an integrated marketing approach & bespoke content from Discovery’s vast library of content, the partnership will be promoted through multiple touchpoints across both partner’s platforms that immerse consumers in the world of animals. Discovery branded Kinder Joy Natoons will be available in India & supported by a consumer engagement program that will highlight the promotion’s key values. To ensure consumer participation, contests will also be hosted to deliver a compelling and an enriching experience to kids.
Additionally, ‘Natoons’ will also be a part of the ‘Phygital’ experience through the AR feature on the free-for-all ‘Applaydu’ app, developed by Kinder. Specifically, designed Natoons POS (point of sale) material will be visible at retail outlets to create awareness and drive penetration. The Applaydu app QR code on the POS material will additionally, assist in driving digital integration, allowing shoppers to bring the toys to life in store and ‘generate excitement’ at the point of purchase.
Speaking on the occasion, Amedeo Aragona, regional marketing manager Indian Subcontinent - Kinder Brands at Ferrero said, “Playtime is vital to children’s growth and development, and we understand that children learn through play. The new Natoons range is another step in nurturing their imagination & creativity and is designed to deliver learning opportunities through fun, engaging content. We truly believe that the Applaydu app’s augmented reality feature will bring the Natoons collection to life and further enhance the learning experience.”
Sharing his thoughts on the association, Ian Woods, SVP, International Consumer Products, Warner Bros. Discovery said, We are thrilled to partner with Kinder Joy to provide families across India with an exciting collaboration spanning across multiple touchpoints. Working closely with our local marketing & content production teams we are thrilled to be bringing new experiences to our audiences that not only enlighten but also leave them inspired to learn more. Our partnership with Ferrero really allows kids to learn more about their local wildlife and make them aware of the world around them.”
Kinder Joy “Natoons” has been introduced pan India and is priced at INR 45. It will be available across all leading retail outlets, including modern trade and traditional stores pan India. Along with this, consumers will be able to buy the product on e-commerce platforms.