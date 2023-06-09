FIFA announces AB InBev as official beer sponsor of FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 and FIFA World Cup 2026

The two tournaments will make history with notable firsts, providing AB InBev and its leading brands with new opportunities to brew excitement for fans all around the world. The FIFA Women’s World Cup™ will make its debut in the southern hemisphere in Australia and Aotearoa New Zealand next month, with 32 teams also taking part in the competition for the first time. The FIFA World Cup 2026™, meanwhile, will be the first to be hosted by three countries, with 48 participating teams and 104 matches in 16 cities across Canada, Mexico and the United States.