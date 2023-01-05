FIH signs JSW as global World Cup partner

The 15th edition of FIH’s flagship event for men will be played from 13 to 29 January in Odisha,
The International Hockey Federation (FIH) has announced that it has signed a partnership with The JSW Group for the upcoming FIH Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup 2023 Bhubaneswar-Rourkela, which will start on 13 January 2023.
JSW Group is ranked among India's leading business houses, active in various sectors including Steel, Energy, Infrastructure, Cement, Paints, Venture Capital and Sports. JSW is committed to using sports as a means of nation-building and has a long history of supporting and promoting Olympic sport in India. From creating and running India’s premier Olympic Training Institute in the Inspire Institute of Sport to having several Olympic training centres across the country, the Group takes great pride in contributing to the growth of Olympic sport in India.
Commenting on the partnership, Parth Jindal, founder, JSW Sports said: “It is a matter of immense pride that the hockey World Cup is being held in India. Hockey is a sport that is in the heart of every Indian and to see it happening in the very state that has revived the game in our country, Odisha, makes it all the more special. To have the opportunity to be associated with the Hockey World Cup in India is a matter of great pride for every JSWite. I am certain the tournament will set the benchmark for future Hockey World Cups and will be truly World Class”.
FIH CEO Thierry Weil added: “We’re thrilled to welcoming JSW as global partner for the upcoming FIH Hockey Men’s World Cup, which promises to have a resounding success both in India, a country passionate about the sport, and across the world. On behalf of FIH, I’d like to extend our sincerest thanks to JSW. We look forward to a great collaboration!”
The 15th edition of FIH’s flagship event for men will be played from 13 to 29 January in Odisha, India. All information about the tournament is available on www.worldcup.hockey.