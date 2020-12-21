FilterCopy teams up with Amazon for 2020 WFH-themed sponsored content piece

The video is a before and after glimpse of the beginning of the COVID-induced lockdowns, and how we behave right now.
FilterCopy’s latest video is a content piece that showcases the differences in life in a pre and post-COVID world. The video specifically focuses on how life was at the beginning of the COVID-induced lockdowns, adapting to work from home, and what would eventually be the ‘new normal’.
The video was created in collaboration with Amazon Prime to promote its newest Original ‘Unpaused’. It is an anthology of stories set in the context of the COVID pandemic and lockdowns.
The FilterCopy video features the protagonist navigating through a work from home scenario and meeting deadlines, while simultaneously binge watching the new show on Amazon Prime.
Earlier this year, FilterCopy also collaborated with leading dating app Tinder to create a set of content pieces that show dating in the ‘new normal’. The five short videos revolve around Tinder dates; a nod to how online dating has become de rigueur. There's dance challenge on the first date, swiping right to a neighbour you've not met, rekindling a could-have-been romance...
Last year, OnePlus also collaborated with FilterCopy to create a short ‘cutting’ sketch about a savage foreigner and how he was more ‘desi’ than all of us. The sketch was shot entirely on OnePlus to show off the phone’s video capabilities.
In the past, FilterCopy collaborated with brands like Amazon, Flipkart, Nykaa, Lifestyle stores, Pantaloons, JW Mariott, Unacademy, Asian Paints and Vaseline. It also tied up with gaming platform Loco.
EdTech platform Unacademy also created videos in collaboration with Filtercopy that served as an ad for the app.
When Netflix India brought Dice Media's show Little Things on to their platform, it also did a promotional video featuring the show's lead pair.
Filtercopy has also collaborated with Nykaa many times for in-video product and brand placements that promote the lifestyle shopping e-commerce platform.
Here are some of the other brands that Nykaa has collaborated with for branded videos.<iframe width="853" height="480" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/SZXmCra8v6s" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></iframe>