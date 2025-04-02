Finkeda becomes 'Official Digital Payments Partner' of Gujarat Titans for IPL 2025

Finkeda, a digital banking and fintech solutions company announces its association with Gujarat Titans. Finkeda (Ikeda) has partnered with Gujarat Titans, bringing financial expertise to the cricket team.

Gujarat Titans have partnered with Finkeda to enhance fan engagement. As an official partner, Finkeda aims to expand financial access in tier 2, 3, and 4 cities and raise awareness about its digital banking solutions.

Colonel Arvinder Singh, COO of Gujarat Titans, said, “This association with Finkeda aligns with our larger goal of broadening avenues for seamless user experience. With their expertise in fintech and digital financial solutions, GT fans are up for some exciting new opportunities to know finances better. We are hopeful that this will add up to an enriching overall experience combined with the excitement of play.”

Manish Kumar Goyal, chairman and managing director at Finkeda, said, “Gujarat Titans have shown the country and the world that it is possible to be a disruptor despite being new and competing with established players. It is a proud moment for all of us at Finkeda to be a sponsor of Gujarat Titans, a team that has created such a huge impact in such little time. We share their passion and motivation to win and believe that every individual and business, regardless of where they are located in India, deserve access to efficient and state-of-the-art fintech solutions.”