Fino Payments Bank teams up with Rajasthan Royals as Digital Banking Partner

Aims to strengthen digital footprint by engaging with the franchisee’s follower base.
Fino Payments Bank announced that it has renewed its association with Rajasthan Royals (RR) for season 16 of India’s biggest premier cricket competition. Fino Bank will be RR’s official Digital Banking Partner.
The Bank made its maiden foray with the mega sporting event last season by partnering with RR as the Digital Payments Partner. The new season’s engagement is expected to be a notch higher as the Bank aims to connect with RR’s large fan base across social media platforms to increase its digital footprint. Importantly, the newly launched FinoPay digital savings account is expected to get more traction through this engagement.
As the Digital Banking Partner, along with the core messages of convenience, accessibility, proximity and trust, the Bank would be looking to drive brand visibility and increase FinoPay app downloads. The app helps open digital savings account, an everyday banking account for routing small, daily spends. Har Din Fino, as the Bank says.
Rishi Gupta, MD & CEO, Fino Payments Bank said, “Partnerships are critical for our success. Our tie up with Rajasthan Royals last season was an innovative first for us that allowed our brand to engage with cricket lovers across the country. We value this relationship and are excited to renew our association that helps take our engagement with the team’s fan base to the next level. It will be a win win proposition as we continue connecting with new customer segments and create avenues for cricket fans to explore Fino’s digital banking and savings account offerings.”
“We are delighted to be renewing our association with Fino Payments Bank for the upcoming season. We were extremely pleased with the positive impact we had on the successful expansion of their financial services across the country, especially the far-reaching areas, given the ever-growing need for digital transformation. We are looking forward to accelerating their overall growth in Rajasthan and other parts of India,said, Jake Lush McCrum, chief executive officer, Rajasthan Royals.
Anand Bhatia, Chief Marketing Officer, Fino Payments Bank said, “There are synergies in our brand values. Both the brands are a lot about consistency, competency, sincerity and being very down to earth. And importantly always take a long term view of things. Season 16 of the league is a great platform to promote our digital banking proposition, FinoPay. The excitement of engaging with a younger tech savvy audience and sense of pride in the association all works well for both. With RR establishing a base in Guwahati, North East is another common point as it is a growth market for both brands.”
Adarsh Reddy, CEO, Sportytrip, who has been working with Fino Bank and RR said, “This season Fino Bank is not only engaging with RR on the premier stage but is powering grass root level talent hunt through “Cricket Ka Ticket”. This initiative is aimed at finding India's next cricketing super star across both men and women talent.”