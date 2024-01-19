Finolex Industries unveils new logo

The announcement comes on the back of aggressive consolidation and expansion into new markets over the last year.
Finolex Industries has unveiled a new logo that gracefully evolves while maintaining a sense of familiarity and consistency. The logo features the colors yellow, symbolizing optimism and happiness, and blue, representing the reliability and trust the company has built over four decades.
Speaking about this change in logo, Prakash P Chhabria, executive chairman, shared, “Our logo has evolved, but our focus hasn't. Since the beginning, we have been single-mindedly focused on supporting our customers with Pipes & Fittings of the highest quality. Every decision we've made, every addition and growth to our company has only been to further this commitment. This focus is now visualised in our new logo.”
This announcement comes on the back of aggressive consolidation and expansion into new markets over the last year. This has been further bolstered by the inauguration of a new state-of- the-art manufacturing plant dedicated to fittings. The singular focus of Finolex on Pipes & Fittings is demonstrated by the new appointments, integrating company-wide tech-enabled systems and processes, and on-ground engagement programmes. To sum things up Chhabria adds, “The new logo is not a culmination, but the beginning of a new phase for us.”