Fintech platform OneCode rebrands Itself As ZET

Ever since the launch, ZET has built a network of 1.5 million financial agents across Tier 2,3,4 cities of India to provide hand-holding support to end-customers and help them meet their need of critical financial services. Through its phygital network of sales & financial agents, free training, customer management and pay-out incentives, ZET has been successful in removing the dependency on direct selling agents (DSAs), and bringing transparency in processes.