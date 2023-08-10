Fintech platform OneCode rebrands Itself As ZET

ZET will solve the twin challenge of bridging the gaps in financial knowledge of users and helping them build a credit score.
Founded in 2019 by Manish Shara and Yash Desai, ZET, as OneCode is now known, aims to bridge the gap between financial products and their potential customers in Tier 2, 3, 4 cities of India through a digitised network of sales and financial agents.
Ever since the launch, ZET has built a network of 1.5 million financial agents across Tier 2,3,4 cities of India to provide hand-holding support to end-customers and help them meet their need of critical financial services. Through its phygital network of sales & financial agents, free training, customer management and pay-out incentives, ZET has been successful in removing the dependency on direct selling agents (DSAs), and bringing transparency in processes.
Commenting on the re-branding, Manish, co-founder and CEO, ZET, said, “We have been on a consistent path of growth, expansion and evolution since 2019. What we realised early on, was the importance of making our brand resonate with our mission. As an extension of that, we are excited to launch our new brand identity- ZET, meaning Zindagi Set!”
Elaborating on the mission, Manish added, “The platform will cater to the requirements of ‘new-to-credit’ (NTC) customers who face a lot of challenges getting credit and other financial services without any credit score. ZET agents help to disburse products of banks and other financial institutions like loans, savings accounts, buy-now-pay-later, and unsecured credit cards in un-served and under-served areas.”
In its rebranded avatar, ZET will solve the twin challenge of bridging the gaps in financial knowledge of users and helping them build a credit score. The company has also launched a new website and a web application to mark the brand refresh.
ZET’s customer profiling backed by a robust in-house data team, has led to a focussed targeting of users, thereby increasing efficiency and higher payouts. From March to December 2020, when many bank agents lost their jobs owing to the Covid pandemic, ZET’s remote earning offering helped over 35,000 individuals get back on their feet, adding stability in their lives.
ZET has solved the problem of access to financial services to the end users in the remotest corners of India. Today, ZET is present in more than 15000 pincodes of India. With over 55 leading partner brands such as SBI, HDFC, Axis Bank and others, ZET has led to a 4X increase in the monthly income of its agents.
ZET has raised USD 18 million to date and is backed by investors including Sequoia India’s Surge, Nexus, General Catalyst and Waterbridge Ventures, as well as leading angels Kunal Shah, Harshil Mathur, Vidit Aatrey, Lalit Keshre and others.