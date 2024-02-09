First Partners joins SEC Newgate Group as India affiliate partner

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
First Partners, an award-winning premier communications consultancy in India announced that it has joined SEC Newgate Group as the latter’s affiliate partner for India.
Headquartered in Milan, Italy, SEC Newgate Group is a global strategic communications and advocacy group. Atul Ahluwalia, founding partner, First Partners, said, "We are delighted to join the SEC Newgate Group. At a time when India is emerging as a major economic destination for global corporations, our firm’s strengths in strategic corporate communications and public affairs are very well aligned to SEC Newgate’s global position. We look forward to a robust and rewarding relationship.”
Welcoming First Partners, Fiorenzo Tagliabue, CEO of the Group, SEC Newgate S.p.A said, “I am pleased to welcome our new affiliate, First Partners, a solid PA and corporate focused agency operating in India. We look forward to partnering with First Partners and working closely in one of the most interesting markets in the world. With over 400 million middle class families and the largest world consumer market for the next 2 decades, India is home to huge global corporations and a landing platform for most of Western and Asian global corporations. We are sure thanks to our new affiliate SEC Newgate’s existing capacity in Asia that currently includes Australia, Hong Kong, Mainland China and Singapore will benefit enormously from this further step in the region.”