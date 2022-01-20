Fittr joins hands with Vedantu to provide wellness sessions for children to promote an active lifestyle

Once a month, live nutrition and fitness sessions will be held in a first-of-its-kind partnership.
We all have heard of the famous idiom ‘All work and no play makes Jack a dull boy’. It is essential to schedule some physical activity in the day along with academic learning to accelerate overall growth and wellbeing of a child. To bring this philosophy to life, Fittr, one of the world's largest community-first online health and fitness brands, today announced a collaboration with Vedantu, a pioneer in LIVE online learning, to promote healthy and active living in children through monthly sessions.
Starting from January 26th, the first session on ‘Masterclass on fundamentals of Science backed Exercise & Nutrition’ will be hosted on Vedantu’s platform, led by Fittr coach Nachiketh Shetty.
With this one-of-a-kind collaboration, Fittr and Vedantu aims to connect with over two million kids associated in the next 12 months. Vedantu, true to its vision of providing a comprehensive curriculum, recognizes the importance of nutrition and well-being in enhancing student learning and improving their lifestyle.
Physical activities that engage students are associated with higher levels of concentration and well-composed behaviour, which directly influence students' mental health. Thus, including physical activity in one's lifestyle from an early age not only keeps cardiovascular problems at bay but also helps children attain better academic outcomes. Fittr and Vedantu's wellness sessions will be conducted by certified Fittr coaches using Vedantu's platform, under the V-Nurture and Super School programs. Despite the ongoing discussion regarding when sports may resume normalcy without restrictions, this is an opportunity for students to become well-rounded as well as experience the benefits of scientifically backed courses separately from academic courses.
According to a report by the ‘Center for Disease Control and Prevention 2019’, it was observed that only 50 per cent boys, and less than 34 per cent girls aged 12 to 15 were as fit as they should be. Additionally, it was monitored that regular and ample physical activity and a nutritious diet in early childhood helps produce superior cognitive outcomes. It leads to a balanced growth and development and has numerous mental and psychosocial benefits which enhances the overall learning experience. After examining such statistics and facts, Fittr planned this initiative to create awareness and educate children around the need of nutrition and fitness.
Speaking on the association, Jitendra Chouksey, Founder and CEO, Fittr, said, “At Fittr, we have a dedicated vertical for children, Fittr Kids, wherein certified coaches and experts offer scientifically backed solution towards exercise and nutrition. We also offer activity and training-based plans for holistic wellness solutions. This is for the first time a fitness and an ed-tech platform are coming together to achieve an exceptional goal of making over two million lives healthier. With Fittr’s expertise in urging people to lead healthy lifestyle and Vedantu’s remarkable knowledge and network, we aim to educate children about the importance and fundamentals of nutrition and physical activity.”
“At Vedantu, we have always aimed to help students reach their full potential by providing them with all-around development. In addition to the variety of post-class activities offered at V-Nuture and Super School to boost a child's well-being, the school also stresses the importance of an active lifestyle and health as critical factors during the shaping of a student's life. As part of our one-of-a-kind collaboration with Fittr, we aim to promote the importance of nutrition and wellness through live nutrition sessions and wellness sessions led by Fittr coaches. This program will be offered on Vedantu's innovative LIVE platform, W.A.V.E, which is designed to keep students engaged. Even moderate physical activity enhances cognitive alertness, helps cope with anxiety and aids a healthy lifestyle. Our students are encouraged to make the most of this opportunity and emerge stronger for a better tomorrow." says Pulkit Jain, co-founder and head of new initiatives & culture, Vedantu.
This New Year’s let’s take a resolution of keeping our mind and body healthy with Fittr and Vedantu’s wellness classes.