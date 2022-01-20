Fittr joins hands with Vedantu to provide wellness sessions for children to promote an active lifestyle

“At Vedantu, we have always aimed to help students reach their full potential by providing them with all-around development. In addition to the variety of post-class activities offered at V-Nuture and Super School to boost a child's well-being, the school also stresses the importance of an active lifestyle and health as critical factors during the shaping of a student's life. As part of our one-of-a-kind collaboration with Fittr, we aim to promote the importance of nutrition and wellness through live nutrition sessions and wellness sessions led by Fittr coaches. This program will be offered on Vedantu's innovative LIVE platform, W.A.V.E, which is designed to keep students engaged. Even moderate physical activity enhances cognitive alertness, helps cope with anxiety and aids a healthy lifestyle. Our students are encouraged to make the most of this opportunity and emerge stronger for a better tomorrow." says Pulkit Jain, co-founder and head of new initiatives & culture, Vedantu.