Fixderma launches Durave range exclusively on Amazon

Preetam Jena, CMO and eCommerce head, Fixderma India, said, “Fixderma has launched the Durave range on Amazon, Fixderma website & stores as a part of our omni channel expansion strategy. As we continue to expand our online reach through collaboration with multiple e-commerce platforms, we aim to complement the same with our retail presence and provide customers with multiple touchpoints to experience the essence of Fixderma.