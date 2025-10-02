Flipkart and BGMI turned gamer tags into real names with Name2Claim challenge

When Flipkart promised ‘Yahan Kuch Bhi Ho Sakta Hai’ during its Big Billion Day Sale, it was one of the biggest up-for-grabs opportunities was for gamers.
The e-commerce marketplace knew that every year thousands of gamers used the sale to level up their gaming experience, from buying the comfiest gaming chair to upgrading to the slickest, most powerful devices.
This year, Flipkart raised the stakes by giving gamers a chance to win every gamer’s wishlist for free. The catch was conquering one of the most unexpected BGMI challenges ever. Enter Name2Claim, a campaign-cum-challenge conceptualised by DDB Mudra and inspired by the quirky usernames that defined BGMI culture and showcased the creative identity of every gamer.
To win, Flipkart urged players to go all in and make their BGMI username their real, official name. To facilitate this, Flipkart created www.name2claim.in, where gamers could file for a name change by drafting a legit-looking classified ad announcing their new identity. Flipkart then published the ad on their behalf, making the change official.
Pratik Shetty, Vice President Marketing and Growth at Flipkart, said, “Gaming is one of the fastest-growing passions in India, and BGMI has built a community that thrives on creativity and fun. With Name2Claim, we wanted to celebrate that culture in a way only Flipkart could by turning something as quirky as a gamer tag into a real, official identity. It was a light-hearted challenge that showed how far gamers would go for what they loved, and a reminder that during Big Billion Days, yahan sach-much kuch bhi ho sakta hai.”
Gagandeep Bindra and Rahul Arcot, Group Creative Directors at DDB Mudra Group, added, “BGMI fans are one of the most fun-loving and creative communities out there. It showed in how they engaged on social and in the gamer names they chose. One more great thing about them was that they loved a good challenge. With Name2Claim, we gave them the most unexpected dare. Change their real name to their gamer tag and win the ultimate gaming wishlist from Flipkart. Crazy? Absolutely. Possible? Only for a true BGMI fan.”