Flipkart app introduces AR enabled Flipkart Camera

The feature will help shoppers to imagine and experience what a product would look like in reality.
How big will that television screen appear on your wall? What will that couch really look like in your living room? At times, it can be difficult to presume even when you are at the store looking at the physical item. The 3D shopping feature gives users a real-time glimpse of what a product will look like when placed at their homes/offices.
Flipkart, India’s homegrown e-commerce marketplace, has introduced an immersive e-commerce experience with Flipkart Camera, an Augmented Reality capability on the Flipkart App. This new offering will enable shoppers to leap from ‘imagining’ to ‘experiencing’ what a product will look like in reality before making a purchase.
Jeyandran Venugopal, Chief Product and Technology Officer at Flipkart, in a press note said, “....with the Flipkart Camera feature, we aim to make this experience a notch higher by offering in-house demonstrations of products from the comfort of a consumer’s living room, thereby helping them make an informed decision before purchasing. This technology has far-reaching applications and can improve customer experience manifold while also helping customers find the right product fit.”
With its new offering Flipkart aims to make the online experience more engaging and beneficial for customers and help them make informed decisions.
In categories such as furniture, luggage, and large appliances, where customers need to estimate the size and fit of the product and understand its aesthetics before making a purchase decision, customers can have a visual, 3D experience of products using Flipkart Camera.
With customers increasingly shopping on the go and from the comfort of their homes, this new experience will enable customers to purchase the right product without having to step out given COVID-19 restrictions. Other E-commerce apps like Lenskart, Pepperfry, Caratlane and Nykaa have already invested in AR technology in the past.