Flipkart hosts the second edition of #GlamUpFest2024, featuring over 3,500 influencers and 70 brands

Ahead of the Glam Up Fest 2024, Manjari Singhal, head of business, FMCG and General Merchandise, Flipkart, said, “Flipkart elevated the beauty shopping experience for its customers with the second edition of Glam Up Fest - our largest beauty extravaganza. This grand event united over 3,500 Influencers with a cumulative reach of over 400 million customers, delivering a billion impressions and featuring over 70 popular brands. It enabled customers to explore the latest trends, discover new brands, and engage in exclusive interactive activities, followed by an on-app Glam Up Sale. At Flipkart, customer growth and satisfaction are at the core of our mission, and offering a wide range of products to meet varying customer demands exemplifies our unwavering commitment to these values. Glam Up 2024 was an iconic celebration of beauty, fashion, and technology. We are determined to revolutionise how Indian shoppers perceive and interact with products online, unlocking unparalleled value and delivering a seamless shopping experience across the country.”