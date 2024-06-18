Flipkart hosts the second edition of #GlamUpFest2024, featuring over 3,500 influencers and 70 brands

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
It took place on June 14 at Jio World Convention Center, Mumbai, followed by an app-exclusive sale up to June 17.
Flipkart, India’s homegrown e-commerce marketplace, hosted the second edition of its #GlamUpFest2024 on June 14, 2024, at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai. The Glam Up Fest, one of India's beauty event gatherings, featured over 3,500 Beauty and Lifestyle influencers and participation from more than 70 top brands across consumer categories.
The Glam Up Fest provided a platform for lifestyle influencers, who brought the experience of a diverse range of beauty and lifestyle products to life for their followers through social media, showcasing interactive features.
Celebrity influencers like Avneet Kaur introduced Virtual Try On Looks, Siddhant Chaturvedi launched Reebok Fragrances, Taha Shah launched Wild Stone Perfumes and Adah Sharma unveiled the 'Secret Temptation Fragrance'.
The cast of the movie, Ishq Vishq - Rohit Saraf, Pashmina Roshan, Jibraan Khan, and Naila Grewal - came together for a special appearance. Sana Khan, Daizy Aizy, Kritika Dagar, Piyush Sahu, and Vaibhav Arora engaged in on-ground activities and experiences such as Makeover Booths, Nail Bars, Virtual Try On, Flipkart Iris, Interactive booths and more.
Bringing local and international brands under one roof, this year’s Flipkart’s Glam Up Fest was celebrated by India’s celebrities, including Taapsee Pannu, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Rohit Saraf, Adah Sharma, and Pashmina Roshan, among others.
Celebrities and influencers engaged with brand booths, leveraging Flipkart’s AR and VR capabilities with tools like Virtual Try-On, Video Commerce, Skin Analysers, and more, which provided comprehensive product views and a more enhanced shopping experience.
Co-curated experiential brand zones at the venue by L'Oreal, Lakme, Maybelline, Sugar Cosmetics, Mamaearth, Reebok, Revlon, Neutrogena, and Cetaphil showcased new launches, deals, and signature collections. The day-long beauty extravaganza on June 14 included brand launches, interactive activities, beauty demonstrations, product trials, and dedicated photo and video stations.
The on ground gathering witnessed participation from Flipkart Leadership, including Manjari Singhal, head of business, FMCG and General Merchandise, Flipkart, Hemant Badri, head of supply chain and SVP, Customer Experience and Re-Commerce and Jeyandran Venugopal, chief product and technology officer at Flipkart who shared their insights on the Technology Innovations, Beauty and Personal Care Industry.
Ahead of the Glam Up Fest 2024, Manjari Singhal, head of business, FMCG and General Merchandise, Flipkart, said, “Flipkart elevated the beauty shopping experience for its customers with the second edition of Glam Up Fest - our largest beauty extravaganza. This grand event united over 3,500 Influencers with a cumulative reach of over 400 million customers, delivering a billion impressions and featuring over 70 popular brands. It enabled customers to explore the latest trends, discover new brands, and engage in exclusive interactive activities, followed by an on-app Glam Up Sale. At Flipkart, customer growth and satisfaction are at the core of our mission, and offering a wide range of products to meet varying customer demands exemplifies our unwavering commitment to these values. Glam Up 2024 was an iconic celebration of beauty, fashion, and technology. We are determined to revolutionise how Indian shoppers perceive and interact with products online, unlocking unparalleled value and delivering a seamless shopping experience across the country.”
With technology-driven features and a robust supply chain reaching every corner of India, Flipkart is revolutionising and setting new benchmarks in the beauty industry. The Glam Up Fest is a celebration of immersive shopping experiences, reinforcing Flipkart's position as the ultimate destination for all your beauty, makeup, and grooming needs.
The event was followed by the Glam Up Sale from June 14 to June 17, that offered Flipkart shoppers exciting deals on beauty, cosmetics, skincare, and fragrance products across premium and homegrown D2C brands. With this sale, Flipkart continues to increase access to selection and affordability options for shoppers while enabling audiences across different geographies and pin codes to shop for their favourite beauty products.