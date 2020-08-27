Flipkart introduces Brand Pulse: an insights tool for brands

Commenting on the launch of Brand Pulse, Prakash Sikaria, vice president – growth and monetization at Flipkart, said, “In the multimedia world that we live in, it is imperative for brands to understand the user journey in deeper ways and be strategically present on the platform where the decision to purchase is being made. With our deep consumer understanding, we believe that we can bring more purpose to the brands that are present on our platform, by leveraging real-time consumer behaviour to understand their awareness index. We believe that Brand Pulse will be the simplest way for a brand to understand how they are faring against the competition, which will enable them to measure brand health metrics on Flipkart through a new lens.”