Flipkart introduces Brand Pulse: an insights tool for brands

Helps brands understand real-time customer awareness on Flipkart
Flipkart, India’s homegrown e-commerce marketplace, today introduced ‘Brand Pulse’ – a unique insights tool to help brands understand their awareness in the minds of consumers. Brand Pulse will enable brands to understand their relevance with context to competition, which, in turn, will help them develop timely and focused marketing plans on Flipkart. The tool is easy to use and is based on real consumer behaviour of over 250 million users, providing insights on a weekly basis.
As the purchase journeys of customers become increasingly non-linear, brands need timely insights and knowledge of current trends to engage meaningfully with their audiences. Brand Pulse will shed light on which brands customers are looking at in a category and how their awareness has changed over time. This understanding is based on various aspects of the consumers’ e-commerce journey including search, response to banners, page views and so on.
Commenting on the launch of Brand Pulse, Prakash Sikaria, vice president – growth and monetization at Flipkart, said, “In the multimedia world that we live in, it is imperative for brands to understand the user journey in deeper ways and be strategically present on the platform where the decision to purchase is being made. With our deep consumer understanding, we believe that we can bring more purpose to the brands that are present on our platform, by leveraging real-time consumer behaviour to understand their awareness index. We believe that Brand Pulse will be the simplest way for a brand to understand how they are faring against the competition, which will enable them to measure brand health metrics on Flipkart through a new lens.”