Flipkart looks to 'engage' more users than ever

Why did Flipkart choose to diversify from its main offering of online shopping and foray into the entertainment space? Says Sikaria, "We believe that it is on us to develop the solutions that will help bring the next 200 million shoppers online, as we become a daily destination for them. When we launched 'Flipkart Video' last year, our role was to onboard new customers, who are not necessarily new to the internet, but are new to e-commerce."