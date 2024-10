Fipkart Minutes alongwith FCB Kinnect have created special glasses for the festive season. Flipkart Minutes introduces ‘DiwaLIT glasses,’ which transform any light into a vivid display. Through this, the brand reminds everyone that the festival’s sparkle is everywhere if viewed through the right lens.

The DiwaLIT glasses serve as a quick reminder from the brand that, like its ten-minute deliveries, these glasses can instantly bring a festive sparkle when worn.

These festive glasses were a surprise addition to select orders during the Diwali season.