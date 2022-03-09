Flipkart offers deals on kitchen appliances for Women’s Day; apologises

"We messed up and we are sorry," the e-commerce platform tweeted.
Doctor sets are for boys and kitchen sets are for girls. Many of us must have heard this as kids. But someone at the e-commerce platform Flipkart continued to believe this even as an adult. As part of International Women's Day celebration it offered deals to purchase kitchen appliances. Fortunately, it realised its mistake soon enough and apologised on social media on Wednesday.
While the world celebrated women around the theme of ‘Break the Bias’, Flipkart’s message reinforced the stereotype that a woman’s place is in the kitchen. The message read, "Dear Customer, This Women's Day, let's celebrate You. Get Kitchen Appliances from ₹299".
The message faced severe criticism on social media as many netizens pulled up the brand for equating women with kitchen and cooking. In response, Flipkart tweeted an apology on Wednesday saying "We messed up and we are sorry".
Rajneesh Kumar, the company’s chief of corporate affairs also tweeted saying, “Actually, for us at Flipkart, equality is a resounding emotion that reflects in everything we do. #EveryWoman deserves a place to lead, grow and achieve her dreams.”