Flipkart partners with FanCode shop to bring official sports merchandise to SuperCoin users

Flipkart, India’s homegrown e-commerce marketplace, has partnered with FanCode Shop for official sports merchandise. This partnership will bring a dedicated FanCode Shop to Flipkart’s SuperCoin ecosystem, offering millions of users seamless access to authentic sports merchandise. Customers can now shop for official gear from their favorite teams and leagues using a combination of SuperCoins and other payment instruments including cash, making high-quality merchandise more affordable and accessible.

Through this integration, Flipkart Supercoins users will have direct access and exclusive offers to official merchandise from sporting events and franchises on FanCode Shop. Some of these include, IPL teams like Rajasthan Royals, Mumbai Indians, Kolkata Knight Riders, Punjab Kings, Gujarat Titans, Delhi Capitals, Lucknow Super Giants, Sunrisers Hyderabad ICC tournaments such as the World Cups. Champions Trophy and many more national & international events.

As part of this collaboration, Flipkart customers will benefit from a flexible payment model, enabling them to redeem SuperCoins for up to 50% of the product price while paying the remaining balance through cash or COD. This will help the users save upto 50% i.e. the amount of Supercoins used on purchase of the product.

Commenting on the partnership, Gaurav Arora, vice president, payments and SuperCoins at Flipkart, said, “At Flipkart, we are constantly innovating to enhance the SuperCoins ecosystem, enabling customers to unlock greater value while shopping. This partnership with FanCode Shop comes at the perfect time, offering sports enthusiasts a rewarding way to purchase official merchandise while maximizing their savings through SuperCoins. By expanding the avenues where SuperCoins can be used, we are reinforcing our commitment to making aspirational products more accessible and ensuring that customers benefit from greater affordability and flexibility in their purchases.”

Prasana Krishnan, co-founder, FanCode, said, "At FanCode Shop, our mission has always been to make official sports merchandise more accessible to fans across India. Partnering with Flipkart SuperCoins is a significant step in that direction, as it allows millions of Flipkart users to get authentic gear from their favorite teams and tournaments with added affordability. This makes FanCode Shop the first platform to bring official sports merchandise to Flipkart's SuperCoins ecosystem, further expanding our reach and ensuring that fans can proudly support their teams in a seamless and rewarding way."