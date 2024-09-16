Flipkart Prepares for the 11th Edition of 'The Big Billion Days' with new tech features

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Flipkart is also rolling out new technological features for this year’s event, aimed at enhancing the customer experience
Flipkart, the Indian e-commerce platform, has announced that its flagship event, The Big Billion Days (TBBD) 2024, will take place from September 27 to October 6, 2024. Early access will be available to Flipkart Plus and VIP members starting September 26. As the festive season approaches, this shopping event is expected to offer a wide range of deals and products
To meet increased demand, Flipkart has opened 11 new fulfillment centers across nine cities, bringing the total number of such centers in India to 83. This expansion has created over 100,000 new jobs within its supply chain, highlighting the company's role in providing employment opportunities.
CEO of Flipkart Group, Kalyan Krishnamurthy, emphasised that TBBD aims to support a broad range of stakeholders, including sellers, MSMEs, D2C brands, and international labels. He added that the event would provide affordable options for consumers while helping local manufacturers expand their reach.
“The Big Billion Days is not just a shopping event at Flipkart - it is a symbol of how digital commerce can uplift an entire ecosystem of stakeholders - from sellers, MSMEs, to D2C brands and international labels. As India’s festive season begins, we remain committed to creating value for the entire nation - from customers seeking affordability to sellers and local manufacturers scaling their reach. This year’s ‘The Big Billion Days’ will once again redefine the possibilities of e-commerce by driving inclusivity, innovation and sustainable growth across the board. Our vision remains steadfast in playing a pivotal role to shape the future of India’s digital economy," he said.
Flipkart is also rolling out new technological features for this year’s event, aimed at enhancing the customer experience:
Video Commerce: Live video commerce engagements will launch closer to TBBD, offering real-time shopping experiences.
Flippi 2.0: A new AI-powered chat assistant designed to answer customer questions, including product recommendations, performance reviews, and budget-friendly deals.
Immersive Shopping: New tools such as AI-enabled 3D product explainer videos and a virtual "try-before-you-buy" feature for watches.
Gamified Engagement: Through Flipkart’s loyalty platform, FireDrops, users can earn rewards like SuperCoins by participating in various tasks, including completing transactions through Flipkart UPI.
Student Pass: Verified students will receive special rewards and SuperCoin offers.