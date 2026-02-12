Flipkart sponsors team Namibia for T20 World Cup 2026

Flipkart has announced that it will sponsor the Namibian cricket team during the T20 World Cup, despite not operating in the country. The move was unveiled through a film created by Leo India, built around the question of why an Indian e-commerce platform would back a team in a market where it has no presence.
The film spotlights the fact that at global sporting events like the T20 World Cup, every team in a group plays the same matches and gets the same broadcast exposure. By playfully exaggerating cultural connections between India and Namibia, the film lands on a simple insight: when it comes to sponsorships, viewership matters more than geography.
The campaign is built on the belief that a creative idea works only when it becomes part of public discourse, inviting curiosity, questions and participation rather than remaining confined to a single format or screen.
"Sponsoring Team Namibia felt like a great opportunity for Flipkart: an unconventional choice with the potential to create impact during one of the world's biggest sporting moments," said Pratik Shetty, head - Growth and Marketing, Flipkart.
"In high decibel sporting events like the World Cup we are always looking for ideas and opportunities that help us stand out from the crowd. This unexpected partnership was a winner for us as the conversation starter on the internet and pairing it with Flipkart's signature witty sense of humour; we knew we had an amazing deal!" said Sachin Kamble, chief creative officer, Leo South Asia.
Indian brands & international cricket sponsorships
Flipkart is not the first Indian brand to take this route. In the 2024 T20 World Cup, Amul sponsored the USA and South African cricket teams. Karnataka Milk Federation's Nandini backed Cricket Ireland and Cricket Scotland. HCLTech has been the official digital technology partner of Cricket Australia since 2019.
With domestic cricket sponsorship costs rising, the BCCI in 2023 set a minimum price of Rs 350 crore for Team India's lead sponsorship rights, eventually secured by Dream11 at Rs 358 crore.