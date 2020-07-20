Flipkart Video bolsters its non-fiction interactive content with two new shows

From a celebrity quiz to a fake information busting game, Flipkart is strengthening its video offerings in quick time.
Flipkart Video, the video platform of the e-commerce giant's mobile app, has announced the launch of two new shows 'Super Fan' and 'Fake or Not?' to bolster its non-fiction interactive content offering.
While both the shows target a diverse audience set, they’re distinct in their respective offerings. 'Super Fan' is for ardent Bollywood fans. Hosted by film critic Anupama Chopra, it's a quiz show that will bring forth never-seen-before side of popular Bollywood celebrities, and reveal details of their lives that only their inner circle have been privy to so far. The show has a star-studded lineup of guests, including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Pandey, Taapsee Pannu, Jacqueline Fernandez, to name a few.
'Fake or Not?', on the other hand, addresses the need to curb misinformation, and what’s fake from what’s real in a fun and engaging manner. Actress, comedian and writer Mallika Dua plays the role of news anchor ‘Mythika Dutt’ who is set out to quash fake news and beliefs. Many questions that are part of the show address common misconceptions surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.
Prakash Sikaria, VP of growth and monetisation at Flipkart, said, “A large percentage of the content consumed on the Flipkart Video platform today is interactive, where there is something new for the viewers daily. The mobile screen continues to be the primary access point for personalised commerce, content, games and entertainment experience for most of the Indian population today. Our focus is to introduce short-form and interactive content that not only entertains audiences from across the country, but also enables these users to participate and build a sense of community, no matter where they are located.”
“We have seen tremendous acceptance amongst users for the last few concepts and are ready to expand this portfolio. The two new interactive shows further strengthen our offering, giving consumers a compelling reason to visit us daily and spend more time on the app,” he added.
The Flipkart Video platform was launched in August 2019, and as per the company, "... it continues to create a differentiated experience for mobile-first users. It combines content with commerce by rewarding users as they are entertained, thereby truly elevating the user's journey on the platform."