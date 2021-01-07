Flipkart Video takes on the likes of Netflix with interactive crime fiction web series

Prakash Sikaria, VP (growth and monetisation) at Flipkart, said, “Our consumer-first approach enables us to push the boundaries and bring interactivity to content. 'Kaun? Who did it?' is built on people's increasing fascination for shows with an element of ‘guessing’ and the innate urge to unravel a mystery.”

“This show will provide the thrill of visceral entertainment and the rush of decoding a secret before the protagonist does. We’re excited to explore many more engaging concepts within this genre.”