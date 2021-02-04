Flipkart Wholesale begins grocery operations to cater to kiranas, small retailers

Devender Singh, Additional Chief Secretary, Agriculture, Public Health and Irrigation, Government of Haryana, said, “Haryana has made great strides for ease of doing business, boasts of world-class infrastructure, is home to headquarters of large domestic and global companies and also enjoys a long-standing relationship with the Flipkart Group. This Fulfilment Centre in Gurugram will create new jobs and opportunities for the people of Haryana and the launch of grocery on the Flipkart Wholesale app will help kiranas, which are the lifeline of our state and our nation, reap the digital dividend. We are happy that the group has yet again chosen our state to invest in, and we look forward to a mutually beneficial relationship in the times to come.”