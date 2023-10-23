Flower Aura revamps its brand identity

The new intuitive website, updated user interface, and seamless mobile experience will make finding the perfect gift a breeze.
Flower Aura, a leading gifting portal, has completed the 13-year milestone since its inception and has redefined its brand identity to commemorate the occasion. The brand believes that nowadays, where every gesture is a canvas for personal expression, gifting has transcended beyond the ordinary.
Flower Aura is adaptively embracing change in the midst of shifting tides and burgeoning aspirations. They have had an illustrious journey nurturing countless relationships through their products and are now embarking on a new chapter. They have a captivating logo, a warm and tasteful color palette, innovative packaging, and a renewed focus on sweet indulgence.
With a bolder colour scheme and sleeker design, Flower Aura is embracing the evolution of gifting and reflecting its core ethos “When words are not enough.” The brand believes that the joy of gifting begins with the anticipation of unwrapping a beautiful package. Flower Aura’s new rebranding transcends just a new logo or a fresh colour palette. It's an artful redefinition of gifting, infusing it with profound emotion and elegance. The brand is now taking its commitment to quality and service to a whole new level with an updated website, intuitive user interface, and seamless mobile experience that will make finding the perfect gift a breeze.
Shrey Sehgal, founder & CEO, Flower Aura, says, “The journey from receiving a gift to opening it should be just as delightful as the gift itself. That's why we've put significant effort into designing our new packaging. It's more than just a box; it's the first impression that the brand makes on its customers. Our sleek and sustainable packaging not only safeguards your gift but enhances and elevates the overall experience, making every gift feel like a treasure.”