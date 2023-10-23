Flower Aura revamps its brand identity

With a bolder colour scheme and sleeker design, Flower Aura is embracing the evolution of gifting and reflecting its core ethos “When words are not enough.” The brand believes that the joy of gifting begins with the anticipation of unwrapping a beautiful package. Flower Aura’s new rebranding transcends just a new logo or a fresh colour palette. It's an artful redefinition of gifting, infusing it with profound emotion and elegance. The brand is now taking its commitment to quality and service to a whole new level with an updated website, intuitive user interface, and seamless mobile experience that will make finding the perfect gift a breeze.