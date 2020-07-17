FMCG witnesses bounce back to pre-COVID levels: Nielsen report

Categories have had differential patterns of recovery over the last few months ‘Ghar Ka Khana’ continues to trend Ghar ka Khana & Do It Yourself (DIY) cooking trend picked during lockdown with restrictions around eating out and household help not being around. This led to continued sales for categories like Packaged Atta and retail packs of Edible Oil brands. These categories continue to be in the shoppers basket in Unlock 1.0 as consumers continue to be cautious.