Food Pharmer’s ‘Only What’s Needed’ debuts on Instamart

Instamart has introduced a dedicated ‘Protein’ section on its app, as the platform looks to expand its portfolio in the health and nutrition space.

The launch coincides with the arrival of “Only What’s Needed” (OWN) - the protein brand founded by health content creator Revant Himatsingka (popularly known as Food Pharmer) - marking the brand’s entry into quick commerce for the first time.

With increasing consumer interest in high-protein products, Instamart says the new category aims to simplify product discovery for users. Along with premium SKUs, Instamart will list lower-priced options and larger pack formats, creating range choice at multiple price points.

Taking to Instagram, Revant Himatsingka, founder, Only What’s Needed, shared, “We’re excited to partner with Instamart to make Only What’s Needed Whey Protein available in just 10 minutes! It all began with a simple comment from Instamart, ‘Humare app pe aa jao’, and a few DMs later, the collaboration took shape. We had two conditions: maintain our website pricing and focus on making protein a daily habit for India, not just selling whey. Instamart agreed, and together we launched the Protein Store, making it easier for people to find protein-rich foods. With 70% of India still protein-deficient, this partnership is a step towards simplifying how the country consumes protein. Now, OWN Whey Protein is just a tap away on Instamart, tested, verified, and delivered in 10 minutes.”

Since launching earlier this year, OWN has reported rising consumer traction online. The brand says every batch undergoes testing to validate ingredient claims.

Taking to LinkedIn, Phani Kishan Addepalli - co-founder and CGO, Swiggy said, “Anyone who follows Revant Himatsingka (Food Pharmer) knows how fiercely he protects consumer trust - no middlemen, no shortcuts, no compromises. Which is why this partnership means a lot! Only What's Needed (OWN) is now live on Instamart, marking the first time it’s available on a quick commerce platform. It took time, transparency, and alignment on one shared goal, making protein more accessible to India, without diluting what makes the brand special. Convenience got us here. Trust will take us further.” According to the Indian Market Research Bureau (IMRB), almost 73 percent of Indian diets are protein-deficient. With its debut on Instamart, Only What’s Needed Whey Protein can now be delivered in minutes, helping people stay consistent with their fitness and nutrition goals.