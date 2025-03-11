Formula 1 Driver Charles Leclerc becomes Chivas Regal’s global brand ambassador

Chivas Regal, a scotch whisky brand, has announced Formula 1 driver Charles Leclerc as its global brand ambassador in a multiyear partnership.

Advertisment

Chivas Regal and Charles will encourage fans to define success on their own terms. The partnership will focus on Charles’ interests outside racing, starting with music.

Nick Blacknell, global marketing director, for Chivas Regal, at Chivas Brothers says: “It’s no secret Charles has had incredible success in his life, but it is his tenacious spirit, commitment to excellence and off-track passions that inspired this partnership. The 88 notes of the piano draw perfect parallels with the 85 flavour notes of our iconic Chivas 18 Year Old expression, showing how both music and whisky blend passion with precision. We’re excited to bring fans on the journey to celebrate our wins together – the ethos that lies at the heart of Chivas Regal.”

Charles Leclerc, global brand ambassador at Chivas Regal, adds: “Success is about blending all the right notes - on and off the track. My craft demands time, precision, and dedication, but what truly drives me is the journey, my passions, and the moments shared along the way. Chivas Regal embodies this same ethos, encouraging people to find their own rhythm and celebrate every win, big or small. I’m excited to redefine success together and share this experience with fans through our partnership.”