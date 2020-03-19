Fortune casts off its edible oil image with a new logo

Sanjay Adesara, media and strategy head said, “For the digitally evolved consumers today brands are more than just a product. They connect with its philosophy, identity and buy into their vision. For the last 20 years, Fortune has been periodically reinventing itself not only in its range (today the Fortune Foods range includes Rice, Atta, Besan, Pulses, Soya chunks, and more) but also in its identity. To retain the affinity of today’s visually-stimulated generation we have undertaken this rebranding initiative.”