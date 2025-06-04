Fortune rekindles pickle-making traditions with ‘Achaar Maker Naani’ mascot

AWL Agri Business (formerly Adani Wilmar), the maker of Fortune, has launched the third season of its campaign ‘Achaar Ka Perfect Jodidaar’ for Fortune Kachi Ghani Mustard Oil. This edition features a mascot, ‘Naani’, to highlight traditional pickle making.

Commenting on the initiative Mukesh Mishra, joint president, sales and marketing, AWL Agri Business, said, “At Fortune, we believe food is more than nourishment — it’s memory, love, and belonging. With ‘Achaar Ka Perfect Jodidaar’, we once again honour the traditional art of pickle-making along with recognising the role played by the older generation who have still preserved the traditional food culture in various regions of our country and have quietly built bridges across generations. As fast-paced lives pull us away from traditional practices, this campaign will bring us back home. At Fortune, we value such nuances which help us connect with our audience better and resonate well with the regional culinary preferences.”

The campaign highlights the fact that pickles made by grandmothers embody the essence of heritage and to honour this tradition, the brand has included a caricature of an ‘Achaar Maker Naani’ holding a jar of pickle on the 1 ltr pouch of Fortune Kachi Ghani Mustard Oil.

A TV commercial has been launched in key markets of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, supported by focused BTL activations.