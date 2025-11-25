Fortune turns 25 as AWL outlines next phase of packaged food expansion

AWL Agri Business (formerly Adani Wilmar) is marking 25 years of its flagship brand Fortune, a milestone that aligns with the wider expansion of India’s FMCG and packaged food sector. Launched in 1999 as an edible oils brand, Fortune now spans categories including atta, rice, pulses, besan, soya products and ready mixes, reaching households across metros and smaller towns.

The growth of the brand has mirrored the broader shift in Indian consumption patterns, as households move from loose staples to packaged products driven by concerns around consistency, hygiene and quality. This trend has coincided with the FMCG sector’s steady expansion, with industry value rising from Rs 8.3 trillion in fiscal 2019 to Rs 12.2 trillion in fiscal 2024.

The company is marking this milestone alongside a leadership transition. Shrikant Kanhere has taken over as managing director and chief executive, while Angshu Mallick has moved into the role of executive deputy chairman after leading the company since inception.

Shrikant Kanhere, MD & CEO, AWL Agri Business said, “The story of AWL is inseparable from the rise of India’s FMCG sector. Over the past 25 years, we’ve grown alongside a nation moving from loose staples to trusted, high-quality packaged foods. What matters most is the relationship we’ve built with our consumers, Families who bring Fortune into their kitchens every day. This milestone isn’t about scale; it’s about the value we’ve created across the ecosystem, from farmers and partners to our teams and the communities we serve.



As we look ahead, this anniversary becomes a springboard for our next chapter of growth and innovation. Our commitment is simple ‒ to keep strengthening the idea of ‘Ghar Ka Khana’ for every household in the country.”

Following its IPO in 2022, the company invested in large-scale processing infrastructure, including the 85-acre Gohana Food Complex in Haryana’s Sonepat district, which has become part of its modernised supply chain strategy. AWL says it intends to continue expanding categories, building digital distribution and increasing value-added products as the food processing sector grows.