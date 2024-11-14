Fossil taps Nick Jonas as 2025 brand ambassador

Fossil, a watch and accessories brand, announces a new partnership with actor and philanthropist Nick Jonas.

Nick Jonas will lead Fossil's global campaign in 2025-2026, focusing on music to align with the brand's audience interests and values, launching later in 2025. 4o mini

“I’ve been a longtime admirer of watches, and Fossil was my very first as I was growing up, so this partnership is truly a full circle moment for me,” said Nick Jonas. “I’m excited to work with the incredible Fossil team and bring my creative input to their process to design something special for watch lovers everywhere.”

“As we continue to redefine Fossil at the global level, we’re searching for like-minded talent that not only resonate with but also embody our consumers worldwide,” said Franco Fogliato, chief executive officer of Fossil Group, Inc. “Nick Jonas is a force in music and fashion and has been an authentic brand fan for decades, making the choice clear. We are confident our shared values will make this a fruitful partnership that underscores our position as a pioneer in the accessories world. We are honoured to welcome him into the Fossil family.”