foundit appointed as the official talent partner of the Badminton World Federation

Speaking about the partnership, Sekhar Garisa, CEO of foundit, emphasised the shared values of agility, perseverance, and pursuit of excellence that unite badminton players and foundit. “This partnership is a testament to foundit’s unwavering commitment to enabling and connecting the right talent with the right opportunities. Badminton’s immense popularity in our core markets, particularly among young professionals, makes this partnership a powerful tool for engaging with the millions of job seekers and recruiters across the markets.” he added.