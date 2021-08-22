From family’s sitar business to a SaaS startup, Dentsu’s Vivek Bhargava’s learning outlook keeps him going

After all these years, as he launches a business again, Bhargava feels that he’s a more mature entrepreneur now. “The way I look at entrepreneurship is if you've been a successful entrepreneur once, then you have the permission to fail at everything you do for the rest of your life. And you must try to fail as many times as you can, because you only fail if you try something new, different and bigger. And that's what I'm attempting with ProfitWheel.”