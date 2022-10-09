From 'Have it Your Way' to 'You Rule': Burger King launches its new ad campaign

Global fast food brand Burger King has unveiled their new brand positioning and campaign for promotion. The brand's new tagline, "You Rule", is a part of its bid to "Reclaim the flame", which they had announced earlier in September. T

The fast food chain had earlier acquired an investment of $400 million. This investment will be diverted to "increase advertising firepower; drive higher quality restaurant enhancements and remodels; and support ongoing technology and digital investments." The brand will be utilising a majority of the fund to remodel its business and also will venture into digital expansion.