From legacy to D2C brand, Duroflex wants to make Indians sleep one mattress at a time

Every superpower, however, needs a path to express itself. And, in this case, it is nothing but a warm and cuddly mattress. India seems to have finally embraced the pathway to sound sleep, thanks to this mattress.

A Research and Market report reveals that the overall mattress market grew at a CAGR of over 11% in the last five years. While the unorganised sector dominates the market, the organised one has grown at a CAGR of around 17% in the last five years, thanks to the rising earning capabilities of the consumers.