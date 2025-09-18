From Lucky to Lakshman, District by Zomato gives Zayed Khan a trim

Most will remember the scene in Main Hoon Na when Zayed Khan’s Lucky shed his locks and transformed from a rebellious bad boy into a doting mother’s son, all the while retaining his charm.

District by Zomato is now tapping into that very memory, or more precisely, into those locks. In a new Instagram film, the brand’s going-out vertical shows Lucky at a salon, experimenting with different haircuts until Lakshman finally emerges from Lucky.

The reason behind this throwback is District’s latest offering. Users can now search for and book the best salons in town directly on the app.

Launched in 2024, District allows users to reserve restaurant tables and settle bills, purchase movie tickets, secure passes to events, and explore a range of activities. Its primary competitor in this space is BookMyShow.

Expanding on these services, District has also partnered with HSBC as its exclusive banking collaborator for cultural events including concerts, dining experiences, stand-up comedy and lifestyle gatherings.

According to the company, this partnership comes at a time when India’s going-out culture is witnessing rapid expansion, driven by a surge in first-time concert-goers, a growing urban population and rising demand for diverse cultural and entertainment experiences.

Premium experiences are clearly having their moment. Do book a salon visit before going for them.