From powder to pods, the laundry detergent segment has come a long way…

Sampath says that the new scope for innovation lies in areas like sustainable detergents, organic, or chemical free offerings. But these again are niche. She believes there are big opportunities in solving problems with laundry ‘outside the bucket’ – example, on the go stain removal, reducing creasing, stain protective coating, etc. This will offer fresh territory for ideation, and can be occupied even by smaller brands with lesser spends than the big FMCG giants.