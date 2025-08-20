FSSAI invites PR and social media agency pitches

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, has floated a bid to hire a PR agency and a social media agency for a three-year mandate.

According to the bid document, the scope of work spans PR strategy, media relations, media monitoring, event management, press outreach, and corporate communication, alongside social media content creation, campaign management, helpdesk support, content moderation, analytics, and capacity-building for internal staff.

The estimated bid value is pegged at ₹35 crore, with agencies required to have a minimum average annual turnover of ₹50 crore over the past three years and at least five years of relevant experience. Both MSME and startup exemptions on turnover/experience have been ruled out.

A pre-bid meeting is scheduled for August 25, 2025, at FSSAI’s headquarters in New Delhi. The bid submission deadline is September 3, 2025 (1:00 pm), with technical bids opening the same day at 1:30 pm.

The evaluation will follow a Quality and Cost Based Selection (QCBS) model with a 70:30 weightage between technical and financial scores. The presentation round will be held at FSSAI’s FDA Bhawan office.

For social media deliverables, the selected agency will be responsible for handling platforms like Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, and WhatsApp, and is expected to produce up to 45,000 photographs and 1,500 short videos over the contract period.

The tender requires an Earnest Money Deposit (EMD) of ₹10 lakh, with a performance bank guarantee of 5% of the contract value.