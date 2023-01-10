FuelBuddy partners with One Source

Partnership to cover integrated marketing remit across paid, earned, shared and owned media platforms.
FuelBuddy, India's first and largest doorstep fuel delivery start-up, today announced its partnership with integrated marketing business impact consultancy, One Source. The mandate will span corporate communication, investor relations, creative requirements, content marketing, and digital duties across PESO platforms, for FuelBuddy.
Founded in 2016 by Gautam Malhotra, Adnan Kidwai, and Divij Talwar, FuelBuddy aims to become a one-stop shop for consumer’s energy requirements with unique options in IoT-enabled Fuel Storage and dispensing solutions such as Smart Tank, Diesel-on-Tap, FuelBuddy Vault, and Buddy Can. FuelBuddy's focus is on digitising & democratising energy distribution across the globe.
This mandate will be co-led by Senior Counsellors at One Source, Akanksha Srivastava and Tanya Chaudhary, supported by the national team.
Opining on the partnership, Nora Bali, Lead – Marketing & PR, FuelBuddy said, “At FuelBuddy, our focus is on helping our partners and clientele at a micro level, and the world at large at a macro level, leap energy hurdles. What we found in common with One Source was their desire to provide business solutions to partners and customers, and a deep scientific understanding in their area of expertise”.
Sandeep Rao, co-founder & CEO, One Source added, “The world is coming a full circle from water being the only oil, to data being the only oil, to energy being the only energy. The triple bottom line has moved from jargon 10 years ago to our everyday lives. We look forward to our conversations on energy, with FuelBuddy stakeholders, helping the world understand why FuelBuddy’s vision isn’t a statement, it is the future”.