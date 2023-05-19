Funding Alert: Nazara's Nodwin Gaming raises $28 million

With this funding, the company is looking to do international expansion, IP development.
Nodwin Gaming, a subsidiary of Nazara Technologies, has secured funding of $28 million from new and existing investors in its latest funding round.
The funds will be deployed to grow the gaming and esports ecosystem by expanding and investing into new IPs, and growing the footprint in emerging markets.
Region-wise, the company will look at South East Asia, eastern Europe. The focus of the company is also to expand into the Middle East.
The company will be investing in IPs, people and capability.
The recent funding round saw participation from existing investors including Nazara, Krafton and JetSynthesys and among the new investors included Sony Group Corporation and Innopark.It was led by Sidharth Kedia and Murtaza Somjee from Jerome Merchant + Partners was the legal advisor.