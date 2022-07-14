Funding winter freezes start-up ad spend

“The lack of funding is going to affect top funnel marketing. So we may not see big money being spent. Businesses that need to get traffic to their website need to spend, but it will be spent in such a way that it will be far more attributed to conversions and business metrics will become more prominent. When it comes to moments like this, a more profitable strategy will be to focus on harnessing traffic and conversions,” says Ashit Chakravarty, executive vice president- business, Dentsu Webchutney.