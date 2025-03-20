Furlenco partners with RCB as official furniture partner for IPL 2025

Furlenco, a furniture and appliance rental brand, has joined forces with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) as its official furniture partner for the eighteenth edition of the Indian T20 League 2025. This alliance strengthens Furlenco’s presence in the sports ecosystem while enhancing the match-day experience for players and fans alike. After partnering with RCB for the Women’s T20 League2025, Furlenco now extends its collaboration to the Indian T20 League.

Advertisment

As part of this association, Furlenco will furnish the Hospitality Stands at the Chinnaswamy Stadium, ensuring a comfortable viewing experience for spectators. Additionally, the brand will play a key role in designing and furnishing the RCB players’ team room- RCB HQ.

The stadium will also feature a dedicated Furlenco Kiosk, where fans can participate in engaging activities and experience Furlenco’s home solutions firsthand.

Speaking on the partnership, Ajith Karimpana, CEO and founder of Furlenco, said, "Furlenco is thrilled to be the official furniture partner of Royal Challengers Bengaluru for the Indian T20 League 2025. This collaboration strengthens our association with the RCB team while enhancing the fan experience at the stadium. As the league approaches, we are excited to bring comfort, style, and engagement to cricket enthusiasts through our presence in the Hospitality Stands, players' team room, and the fan engagement zone."

Rajesh V Menon, COO of Royal Challengers Bengaluru, added, "We are thrilled to announce Furlenco as our Official Furniture Partner. Their expertise in creating functional and stylish spaces perfectly aligns with RCB's commitment to providing world-class experiences for both our players and fans."