Furlenco teams up with RCB as official furniture partner for Women's T20 League 2025

Furlenco, a furniture and lifestyle rental brand, teams up with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) as the official furniture partner for the upcoming Women’s T20 League 2025. Furlenco’s vision for flexible living complements RCB’s never-back-down attitude, making ‘Furnish the Bold’ more than a promise, but a way of life.

As part of its strategic growth plan, Furlenco is expanding into new cities, and this partnership with RCB for Women’s team in 2025 serves as a pivotal move to strengthen brand visibility and connect with a wider audience through the influential platform of sports.

Furlenco will furnish key team spaces, including team rooms enhancing comfort and functionality for RCB (W) team 2025. The collaboration extends across OOH, digital, print, and social media, reinforcing Furlenco’s commitment to innovative home solutions and expanding brand reach.

Speaking on the partnership, Ajith Karimpana, CEO and founder of Furlenco, said:

"We are proud to partner with Royal Challengers Bengaluru as the Official Furniture Partner for Women’s T20 League 2025. Bengaluru has been central to our growth, and this collaboration strengthens our deep connection with the city and its cricketing culture. Together, we aim to elevate the fan experience and bring bold, innovative living to the forefront."

On this partnership, Rajesh V Menon, chief operating officer of RCB said, “We are pleased to partner with Furlenco, united by our shared vision of innovation and community, to offer elevated experiences at the centre. Together, we aim to craft memorable moments that resonate and foster a deeper connection.”