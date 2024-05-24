SMAAASH- A unit of Fun Gateway Arena Private Limited rebrands itself to Zoreko - Original Gamers

Zoreko - Original Gamer’s new core values are redefining its presence in the gaming and entertainment sector in the minds of the consumers. By adding ‘Original Gamers’ into the name of the company, Zoreko is signifying its commitment to catering to the needs and wants of hardcore gamers, which can help attract this lucrative target audience, and at the same time, brings to mind, its gaming legacy. It stands out from its competitors by positioning itself as a specialised gaming arena, and a one-stop spot for gaming and F&B, separating itself from generalised family entertainment centers.